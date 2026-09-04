Sarla Bhat Was a Kashmiri Hindu Nurse Who Continued Reporting to the Hospital Despite Rising Tensions in 1990; She Was Raped and Murdered by the JKLF

During the 1990s, violence against Kashmiri Pandits led to their mass exodus from the Kashmir Valley. Some reports allege that Sarla Bhat stayed and refused to leave. She was a nurse working at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. As per a report by India Today, Sarla Bhat continued working at the hospital despite the rising tensions in the region.

She was kidnapped in April 1990 by JKLF terrorists, and her body was recovered the following day, on April 19, 1990. As per reports, Sarla Bhat was subjected to horrific torture before her murder. She was tortured and later shot dead.

She also had multiple firearm injuries on her body, along with signs of physical torture, according to medical reports. It was also revealed later that when her body was discovered, a note had been placed on it accusing her of being a “Mukhbir” (informer) for the security forces. India Today reported that, over time, various claims have emerged that Bhat was raped before her murder.

See Also: Sarla Bhat Rape and Murder Case: SIA Files 737-Page Chargesheet 35 Years Later the Death of Kashmiri Nurse, Names JKLF Chief Yasin Malik as Main Accused

In the brutal murder case of Sarla Bhat, years went by with no conclusive witnesses or progress in the case. At the time, the police had registered a case under charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and terrorism under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) Act. The investigation led nowhere.

In 2024, the Sarla Bhat case was transferred by the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief to the Special Investigation Agency. It was IPS officer Divya D whose efforts subsequently led to the 737-page chargesheet being filed in 2026.

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