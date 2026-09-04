Sarla Bhat Was a Kashmiri Hindu Nurse Who Continued Reporting to the Hospital Despite Rising Tensions in 1990; She Was Raped and Murdered by the JKLF

Key Points:
In 1990 during the Kashmir insurgency period, a Kashmiri hindu nurse named Sarla Bhat was kidnapped and murdered by Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front.
She also had multiple firearm injuries on her body, along with signs of physical torture, according to medical reports.
On September 3, 2026, key accused JKLF chairman Yasin Malik denyied his role in the murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat.
THE MURDER AND RAPE OF SARLA BHAT has once again returned to the headlines after 36 years, following a 737-page chargesheet filed by the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) in June 2026. The story of Sarla Bhat is often remembered as one of the most tragic episodes during the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, when various cases of human rights abuses against Kashmiri Pandits emerged.
One of those cases is the 1990 murder of Sarla Bhat, which remains a stark reminder even after three decades. As per reports, Bhat was a victim of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), an active Kashmiri militant organisation. Sarla Bhat was a Kashmiri Hindu woman in her late twenties who was abducted by the JKLF and brutally tortured before being murdered.
See Also: The Self- Immolation of 18-year-old Roop Kanwar on her Husband's Funeral Pyre in 1987 Marks the Last Recorded Case of Sati in India
Years later, an investigation named several accused in the rape and murder of Sarla Bhat. The accused in the case were JKLF chief Yasin Malik, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo, Ghulam Mohammad Taploo, and Mohammad Yousuf, alias Idrees. ThePrint reported that Taploo, Idrees, and Sheikh are dead, whereas Yasin Malik is currently serving a life sentence in Delhi's Tihar Jail on charges of conspiracy and waging war against the state. Chalkoo remains absconding.
During the 1990s, violence against Kashmiri Pandits led to their mass exodus from the Kashmir Valley. Some reports allege that Sarla Bhat stayed and refused to leave. She was a nurse working at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. As per a report by India Today, Sarla Bhat continued working at the hospital despite the rising tensions in the region.
She was kidnapped in April 1990 by JKLF terrorists, and her body was recovered the following day, on April 19, 1990. As per reports, Sarla Bhat was subjected to horrific torture before her murder. She was tortured and later shot dead.
She also had multiple firearm injuries on her body, along with signs of physical torture, according to medical reports. It was also revealed later that when her body was discovered, a note had been placed on it accusing her of being a “Mukhbir” (informer) for the security forces. India Today reported that, over time, various claims have emerged that Bhat was raped before her murder.
See Also: Sarla Bhat Rape and Murder Case: SIA Files 737-Page Chargesheet 35 Years Later the Death of Kashmiri Nurse, Names JKLF Chief Yasin Malik as Main Accused
In the brutal murder case of Sarla Bhat, years went by with no conclusive witnesses or progress in the case. At the time, the police had registered a case under charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and terrorism under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) Act. The investigation led nowhere.
In 2024, the Sarla Bhat case was transferred by the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief to the Special Investigation Agency. It was IPS officer Divya D whose efforts subsequently led to the 737-page chargesheet being filed in 2026.
Former militant and JKLF chairman Yasin Malik filed an affidavit on September 3, 2026, denying his role in the murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat. In the 35-page affidavit, Malik also shared his decision to divorce his Pakistani wife, Mushaal Malik.
As per reports, Malik has sought capital punishment for himself. Yasin Malik was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019, following which a special NIA court sentenced him to life imprisonment.
[VS]
Suggested Reading: