Opendoor Technologies Lays off Entire Indian Staff as It Shuts Operation in the Country, CEO Says the Customers are in US

OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES, a real estate tech company, has shut down its operation in India, laying off nearly 250 employees as announced by the company’s CEO Kaz Nejatian. Nejatian took to X on June 10, 2026, saying that the company has been moving various roles to America since the last few months after its launch of Opendoor 2.0. Netajin further said that their customers are in the US, thus the operations of the company will also move closer to them.

Opendoor had recently launched its new framework, Opendoor 2.0, leading new iBuyer innovations in the real estate business. Nejatian claims 2.0 will be “a much smaller company by headcount but a much larger company by impact.” The CEO of the company further emphasized his vision to simplify its operations with fewer tools, more transparency into buying, renovating and selling processes.

He went on to praise his India team, saying he is grateful to them and the company’s decision is “not a reflection of the quality of their work.” He wrote, “Our colleagues in India are great people, and we recommend them to anyone hiring [...] If you're hiring and have a presence in India, these are excellent people. Consider this my reference letter and hire them.” The laid off employees will be provided transition packages including severance and outplacement services.

In the recent months Opendoor 2.0 has moved to more AI-driven solutions. While in his official statement, Nejatian only mentions “having lower headcount” in the company moving forward, he doesn’t directly address the concerns of AI replacing these jobs.