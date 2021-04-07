Free National Helpline For Autism Affected Families Launched

Pinnacle Blooms Network, a leading autism therapy center network, has launched helpline number 9100 181 181 to provide free counseling and guidance to children with autism and their families across India.

Through this helpline, families with autistic children can get free advice and guidance on how their child’s health conditions, changes in their upbringing, and deficiencies can be addressed. Autism is a psychological and neurological disorder that is affecting children. For 104 years, our science could not find the medicine as well as the reason for this disorder, PBN said.

“Children with autism naturally have sensory and psychological problems. The brain does not grow as it should. They feel lonely without meeting anyone, can’t look into the eyes, can’t even bear the light and noise, and suffer from many more problems. Their parents are emotionally disturbed. Over the years, they have been protecting their children and experiencing the pain of what their situation will be like after them,” it said.

“Children born with autism should not be cursed,” said Dr Srija Reddy Saripalli, founder of Bharath Health Care Private Ltd, the parent company of Pinnacle Blooms Network on the occasion.

“Parents should work hard to help their autistic children do their own thing, overcome their autism-related sensory problems and create a life of their own by providing quality integrated autism therapy services,” she added. (IANS/JC)