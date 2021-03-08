Monday, March 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Free-of-Charge Kidney Dialysis Centre At The Premises Of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib
IndiaLead Story

Free-of-Charge Kidney Dialysis Centre At The Premises Of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

All services are being provided totally free in this most technically advanced hospital. There is no billing or payment counter

0
kidney dialysis
Kidney dialysis centre at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, New Delhi. Pixabay

A 101-bedded dedicated free-of-charge kidney dialysis centre is up and running at the premises of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib from Sunday onwards. The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday inaugurated the facility, touted as the country’s biggest kidney dialysis hospital.

Established in the gurudwara complex, the Guru Harkishan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Kidney Dialysis Hospital has no cash or billing counter to ensure free treatment to the patients admitted there. In addition to the treatment, the patients along with the attendants will be provided free food during the course of the treatment. The food will be supplied from the gurudwara’s langar’, hospital authorities informed.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Besides, the hospital will soon increase its capacity to 1,000 beds from the current 101 beds. For this and operational expenditure, the committee said it will raise donations from corporate giants, individual donations and also implement government schemes.

ALSO READ: Golden Rules To Follow To Keep Your Kidney Healthy

“All services are being provided totally free in this most technically advanced hospital. There is no billing or payment counter. The DSGMC will take services from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of corporate houses and from those who are willing to contribute for such initiatives and various government schemes,” DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

He added that the hospital is equipped with the most technically advanced medical facilities and would function round-the-clock. For now, the hospital will take patients who visit in person. The online registration will be started in a week once the system is in place, the authorities added. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleInternational Women’s Day: Few Indian Women Bikers Breaking The Gender Stereotypes
Next articleStudy: More Health Factors Should Be Considered For Healthy Heart

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Upcoming B-Town Films Inspired From The Great Epics Ramayana and Mahabharata

NewsGram Desk - 0
The epics Ramayana and Mahabharata seem to be the latest favourites of our filmmakers. A host of new films have been launched, with plots...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Representation of Women on Cinema Can Alter How People Percieve Them in Real: Anushka Sharma

NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Women's Day, actress Anushka Sharma promises to make sure all her films have progressive women characters. She says it...
Read more
Lead Story

Tech Review (Realme Watch S): Affordable Yet Stylish

NewsGram Desk - 0
The love for fitness and style is increasing among the millennials in the country. Keeping this in mind, popular smartphone brand realme has launched...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Upcoming B-Town Films Inspired From The Great Epics Ramayana and Mahabharata

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The epics Ramayana and Mahabharata seem to be the latest favourites of our filmmakers. A host of new films have been launched, with plots...
Read more

Representation of Women on Cinema Can Alter How People Percieve Them in Real: Anushka Sharma

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Women's Day, actress Anushka Sharma promises to make sure all her films have progressive women characters. She says it...
Read more

Tech Review (Realme Watch S): Affordable Yet Stylish

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The love for fitness and style is increasing among the millennials in the country. Keeping this in mind, popular smartphone brand realme has launched...
Read more

Women Photographers Making An Impact In Today’s World

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
"People always call me 'sir' when they first call as they don't expect a woman to be behind the camera" are the words of...
Read more

One-Hour One Word Literacy Challenge: A Challenge To Promote Female Literacy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
To mark International Women's Day, Indian educationist Sunita Gandhi has invited volunteers from all sections of society to take up the one-hour one Word...
Read more

How Multilayered Masks Will Help in Preventing Aerosol Generation

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As triple-layered and N95 masks offer best protection from Covid, they must be used where health officials have made it mandatory to prevent aerosol...
Read more

Retinal Implants Can Give Artificial Vision To Blind

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers are developing a retinal implant that works with camera-equipped smart glasses and a microcomputer that may help blind people in getting an artificial...
Read more

Google Advises To Go For “Mental Health Counselling” Over Racism/Harassment Complaints By Employees

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Several Google employees have said that the company allegedly suggested them to go for mental health counselling or apply for leave when they complained...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada