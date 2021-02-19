Friday, February 19, 2021
Golden Rules To Follow To Keep Your Kidney Healthy

Having full-body checkups on a routine basis is extremely important as it will help you in knowing about any serious problem in the early stages

Kidney healthy
Tips to keep your kidneys healthy. Pixabay

Kidney disease is a major health concern that many people across the globe are facing today. However, inculcating a few simple rules in your daily life can help you keep your kidneys healthy and enhance the overall efficiency of your body as well.

Sujit Chatterjee, CEO of Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital, lists down the golden rules to follow to keep your kidney healthy:

Avoid Too Much Medicines & Pain Killers

The intake of too many medicines is one of the major reasons for kidney failure and other chronic kidney diseases. So, whenever possible, go for natural therapies and if possible, go for Ayurvedic alternatives.

Keep Blood Sugar in Control

Having excessive blood sugar is never good for your kidneys as to filter the same your kidneys will have to work even harder. This, in the long term, can increase the chances of kidney failure. So, check your sugar levels regularly and take every necessary precaution to keep them under control.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

The wonders that regular water intake can do for the body are uncountable and keeping your kidneys healthy is one of them. So, ensure that you drink at least 8-10 glasses of water every day, as it helps in removing harmful toxins from the kidney, lowering the chances of harmful kidney-related diseases.

Kidney healthy
regular water intake can do for the body are uncountable. Pixabay

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Being overweight means increased pressure on your organs and more toxin accumulation in the body. So, ensure that you avoid the same for better functioning of your body and to lower the chances of any harmful disease.

Avoid Excessive Smoking & Drinking

Smoking and drinking increase the burden on your kidneys by increasing the number of toxins in the body. This can cause a heavy toll in the long term, so make sure that you avoid both to make sure that your kidneys remain healthy for a long time.

Keep a Check on Blood Pressure

High blood pressure can cause serious problems for your kidney and in the long run, can even lead to kidney failure. If you face high blood pressure then consult your doctor immediately and get proper treatment.

Kidney healthy
High blood pressure can cause serious problems. Pixabay

Eat Healthily

A healthy diet helps you in keeping every organ of your body at full efficiency and energy levels elevated. For better kidney health make sure that you eat a diet that is low on sodium. Some of the best options that can go for are egg whites, blueberries, fish, whole grains, and cauliflower.

Regular Exercise

Working out regularly not only helps your body lose toxins faster but also helps in improving overall body functioning. So, exercise at least 5 times a week and ensure that you follow this in the long-term with proper consistency. Yoga is a good option for maintaining healthy kidneys.

Routine Body Check-ups

Having full-body checkups on a routine basis is extremely important as it will help you in knowing about any serious problem in the early stages and eliminating the same before it becomes dangerous for your body. Make sure that you get the checkups done at least 2-3 times a year. (IANS)

