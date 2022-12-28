Preparations underway in J&K for G20 Summit

India has got the opportunity of hosting the G20 Summit in the year 2023. The Summit meetings will be held in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The theme of the G20 Summit is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

The Summit is being seen as a historic opportunity that could help in taking the culture, economy, and sociology of Jammu and Kashmir to the global level.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has also constituted a high-level committee to oversee the preparations for the G20 summit.