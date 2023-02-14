G20 India 2023: GITA guidance at AI stall for G20 dignitaries in Lucknow

A modern GITA guidance, one that uses artificial intelligence, can help in finding a solution to life problems.

The AI stall, set up as part of the exhibition under the first digital economy working group meeting of G20 nations in Lucknow, gives a glimpse into this.

GITA is an acronym that means guidance, inspiration, transformation, and action.

"The software has included all verses from the Bhagavad Gita that are used when someone asks a question. The answers are given using AI to help find solutions to problems in life," said Akash Goel of Tagbin, who had installed the AI technology.