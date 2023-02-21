G20 India 2023: First Culture Working Group meeting from February 22





The delegates will be provided traditional arts and cultural experiences and will participate in DIY activities like papier mache, block printing, henna art during the meeting.



On the first day of the meeting, Padma Shri Nek Ram known as the Millet Man has been invited to celebrate the International Year of Millets 2023.



On the following days of the meeting, cultural programmes will be organised including the Khajuraho Dance Festival Cultural performances.



The delegates will also visit the Western Group of Temples, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. They will also be taken to Panna Tiger Reserve. More than 125 delegates will attend the meeting.



During the meet, four working group sessions are planned at Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre, in which G20 member states, international organisations along with officials from the Ministry of Culture will participate.