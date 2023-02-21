G20 India 2023: Summit participants to be welcomed at IGI airport

It was informed in the meeting that on reaching the IGI Airport in New Delhi, the delegates would be welcomed with a Haryana Village Scenes performance. While traveling to Haryana, the delegates will be able to enjoy the vibrant display of Haryanvi folk dance and culture.

Kaushal said that special momentos depicting Haryanvi heritage would also be presented to the delegation. Aadhar card stalls will also be set up at the summit.

He added that along with preparations for a grand welcome to the delegates participating in the G-20 summit, signboards, welcome gates, and hoardings are also being displayed to make the general public aware of the importance of the summit.

In the meeting, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director General of Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture, Amit Agarwal, told that 400 autorickshaws and taxi cabs each are used for the promotion of the event in Gurugram and Faridabad.

In addition, 100 bus queue shelters in the national capital, 200 bus queue shelters in Gurugram, and 300 Haryana state transport buses have been displayed with campaign material related to the summit, and 200 departmental hoardings have also been put up with campaign material related to the summit.