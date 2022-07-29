Google, Apple ban Battlegrounds Mobile India game in India following govt order

Google and Apple on Thursday pulled the popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from their respective app stores, following a government order.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, exclusively for players in the country developed and published by Krafton.

The game was released on July 2, 2021, for Android devices, and on August 18, 2021, after the government had banned PUBG along with Chinese apps over national security concerns.

"On receipt of the order, following the established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India," a Google spokesperson told IANS.

Apple had also removed the app from its App Store.

Krafton was yet to comment on the development.