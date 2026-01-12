From Dream11 to Despair: How India's Gaming Ban Killed 200,000 Jobs While the UAE Builds a Billion-Dollar Industry

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act wiped out India's real-money gaming sector overnight. As thousands lose their livelihoods, the UAE is hiring casino managers and building the Middle East's first integrated gaming resort.

Harsh Jain built Dream11 into India's most valuable gaming company. MS Dhoni endorsed it. Rohit Sharma appeared in its commercials. The platform sponsored the Indian cricket team's jersey for ₹358 crore.

Across the Gulf, a different story is unfolding. The UAE is building its first casino resorts and hiring thousands.

Then, in August 2025, Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act. Within days, Jain told CNBC that 95 percent of revenues and 100 percent of profits had vanished overnight.

Dream11 walked away from its BCCI sponsorship. Team India played the Asia Cup without a title sponsor for the first time in years. The printed jerseys with Dream11's logo sat unused.

The Human Cost

The numbers tell part of the story. Before PROGA, India's real-money gaming industry employed over 200,000 people across 400 startups. It generated roughly $2.3 billion in taxes and contributed ₹23,000 crore to the economy annually.

After PROGA, the industry recorded asset write-downs exceeding $840 million. An estimated 7,000 workers lost their jobs within months. Head Digital Works, operator of A23 Rummy, saw its workforce collapse from 606 employees to 178. Foreign investor Clairvest wrote off its entire ₹760 crore investment.

Dream11 retained its 800 employees but stopped hiring. Jain estimated that ₹10,000 crore in annual spending on advertising, consulting, and legal services would disappear from the broader economy.