Durga Vahini: A self-Defense Program for Hindu Women in India

Set up by a Hindu organisation VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad or World Hindu Council) in 1984-85.

Women aged 18 to 35 years are eligible to join the group.

The organization's website describes it as a "dynamic voluntary organisation" of young Hindu women.

It says the organisation "strives for the security of society" and imparts knowledge of culture and tradition.

Every member is expected to exercise regularly for "increasing her physical stamina" and to read "good literature".

The group says it "ensures rehabilitation" of widows, women who have been deserted by their husbands, or women "involved in accidents".

Training camps of 15-20 days are organised for members in all states.

The group runs vocational training and tailoring centres and blood donation camps, among other things.