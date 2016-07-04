No land for Immigrants: Reforms in progress to curb Border Crossing

A survey from Gallup of several years ago reported that about one out of six world's adults, close to 900 million globally today, would immigrate to developed countries if they had the chance. And 80% of those in the less developed countries who would like to immigrate said they would prefer moving to a more developed country. The United States is the top desired destination with 24% desirability rate followed by Canada, the United Kingdom, and France, with 6% desirability each.