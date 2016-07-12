Jaipur: The Pink Jewel of Rajasthan reflects the History and Culture of India

Established by the ruler of the Amber kingdom, Sawai Jai Singh, the city is interestingly nicknamed as the 'Pink City.' The tale behind its name is also a remarkable one. The city earned the name around 1905-1906 when the Prince of Wales visited Jaipur. In a desperate attempt to revamp the town it was decided that the city would be repainted. However, owing to lack of sufficient hues, the entire city was covered in pink shade, mentioned the scmp.com article.