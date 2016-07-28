Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair kicks off with 11,000 Students Singing: Read On!

Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair curtain raiser event was officially dedicated to the late Carnatic vocalist, M S Subbalakshmi to mark and celebrate her centennial birthday
The event was completely voluntary and was a celebration of culture and revising the traditions
25 rathas (chariots) also started their journey around the area simultaneously from Kabeleeshwarar Temple to extend the core messages and values of the event
More than 11,000 female students came together to sing on the July 23, from 5 to 6 pm at the A.M. Jain College Grounds, Chennai for the second curtain raiser of the 8th Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair that will be celebrated from August 2-8, this year, in 2016.
The songs sung at the curtain raiser event were thematic and used 8 languages, in accordance with the values of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair. The 6 themes included Sustainable Environment, Inculcate Family and Human Values, Preserve Ecology, Foster Women's Honor, Instil Patriotism, and Conserve Forest and Protect wildlife. These themes are in tune with the core concepts of the Sanathana Dharma, and the event was aimed at audiences to create awareness, mentioned the hssf.in Website.
Juhi Chawla at Inauguration of the Hindu Spirituality and Service Fair, Feb 2016. Image source: India Glamour
25 rathas (chariots) also started their journey around the area simultaneously from Kabeleeshwarar Temple to extend the core messages and values of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair. The chariots went around to school children in Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Thiruvallur mentioned the hssf.in Website.
The 'ganathon' and the rath yatra (chariot-journey) were jointly initiated by Moral and Cultural Training Foundation (IMCTF) and the Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation (HSSF). The event was planned to encourage unity and peace.
The event was completely voluntary and was mentioned by S Gurumurthy, a columnist, and commentator, as "a celebration of culture and revising the traditions". "Hindu ethos and culture is a way of life in India and it is not the narrowing religion," he added.
Rajalakshmi, Managing Trustee of the Moral and Cultural Training Foundation, said, "A month-long preparation was being made for the ganathon," the songs were also recorded, and the CDs were distributed to schools and colleges. This was done about a month ago and was spread over institutions across the city, he said.
The event was a curtain raiser for the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair due to begin on the August 2. It was officially dedicated to the late Carnatic vocalist, M S Subbalakshmi to mark and celebrate her centennial birthday.
The fair has been planned to last 6 days and is meant to illustrate the Hindu lifestyle and divinity based on religious principles.
– prepared by Varsha Gupta of NewsGram. Twitter: @VarshaGupta94
