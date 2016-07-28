Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair kicks off with 11,000 Students Singing: Read On!

The songs sung at the curtain raiser event were thematic and used 8 languages, in accordance with the values of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair. The 6 themes included Sustainable Environment, Inculcate Family and Human Values, Preserve Ecology, Foster Women's Honor, Instil Patriotism, and Conserve Forest and Protect wildlife. These themes are in tune with the core concepts of the Sanathana Dharma, and the event was aimed at audiences to create awareness, mentioned the hssf.in Website.