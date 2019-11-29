The Best Destinations for a Perfect Travel Experience

Pokhara

Pokhara is often called the tourism capital of Nepal – and it is not in vain that it has received this moniker. It serves as a gateway to the renowned Annapurna Circuit, is among the most exciting paragliding destinations the world over, and offers the entrancing sight of the beautiful lake framed by sky-piercing mountains. What crystallizes its reputation as the ultimate 'Adventure Land of Nepal' is that it cuts a less busy version of Kathmandu while holding on its own as a must-visit backpacker's paradise.