Sugar Alternative for your Sweet Cravings

Along with all its amazing properties, stevia is one sweetener that can be used in synergy with sugar to reduce its quantity in beverages, bakery, chocolates, and even traditional Indian sweets. It is extracted from leaves of the plant Stevia rebaudiana, 300 times sweeter than sugar or artificial sweeteners. When it comes to preparing your favorite recipes, you can use it in practically anything that has sugar or a similar caloric sweetener like honey or maple syrup in it.