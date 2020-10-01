Here’s Semi-Permanent Make-Up for Attractive Eyebrows and Lips

The expert points out that another procedure which has been the talk of the town is Lip Micropigmentation, popular amongst both women and men. "The procedure, like microblading, involves the application of colour pigments using thin needles, essentially like a tattoo. Contrary to popular belief, lip micropigmentation is not only for smokers or people with dark lips looking at brightening them, it is for anyone who wants their lip to be defined, symmetrical, blushed or coloured to a shade of your choosing, semi-permanently. Lip Micropigmentation is also one of the methods used to transform thin, uneven lips that have lost shape and fullness with age," she says.