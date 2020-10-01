IISc Researchers Identify Cancer Cells Using a 3D Tumour Model, Nanomotors

The reason why the nanomotors appear to stick to the cancer cells better is their charged ECM. This may be due to the presence of 2, 3-linked sialic acid, a sugar-conjugated molecule which confers a negative charge on the cancer cell environment, the researchers found. They visualised the distribution of these sugars using fluorescent markers and found that sialic acids were distributed up to 40 micrometres from the cancer cell surface — the same distance until which the nanomotors experienced strong adhesion.