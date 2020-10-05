The Rise of Drug Addiction Among Youth

One of the concerned scholars from Mumbai says, "Parents these days feel happy about buying expensive mobiles for their children. Do they really care to know what other horrible activities that their grown-up children are getting done with the help of the devices? So far I know, the drug-related message and information is only one of the many vices." A secretary of a welfare organisation in Assam, Mr. Manish Patel, who has continuously asked this writer to write article about the rise of drug menace, quips —"All should join hands to contain the drug menace. Especially the parents should not be complacent after sending their children to college and tuition armed with cell phones. Many outrageous things prop up to greet one right at the click of the cell phone." Indeed Mr. Patel is very correct that the "parents must be extra watchful" now than ever before. The vices now come and attack us in the "digital format" in various avatars for which we do not see any effective anti-vices being peddled by anyone and anywhere.