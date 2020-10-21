6 Books To Add In Your Bookshelf This October

Bidisha Ghosal's 'The Rape Trial' is a work of fiction on the stark truths of our society. It begins with the revelation that, many years ago, Rahul Satyabhagi had indeed raped Avni Rambha. Rahul has long been acquitted and Avni had left the country for her peace of mind. Now, it looks like he's about to get away with it again. What do you do when the rapist is someone you know? What do you do when he has been found innocent in the eyes of the law? Three friends Rhea, Hitachi, and Amruta find themselves struggling to answer these questions together. Nearly a decade has passed since Rahul Satyabhagi, heir to the mega Satyabhagi business empire, had raped Avni Rambha, bested her in court, and gone on to become a men's rights activist, and the whos-who of Badrid Bay had breathed a sigh of relief that the sordid mess was over. But now a sting operation proves what many, the three friends included, had suspected all along – he'd been lying.