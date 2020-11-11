Infinique Mall- Online Curated Mall That Retails Rare

Based on the research done by the company, there are over 30,000 SMEs in India and over 1 lakh SMEs overseas in the consumer products and services space. While they may have the expertise to develop and manufacture products, several challenges could potentially arise during the marketing and operating phase. Many of these companies may not be able to independently invest and/or have the requisite skill sets to launch and scale their businesses in the digital space. Hence there is a requirement of an aggerated company that would assist in business incubation and /or business acceleration.