India’s E-Commerce Industry Reported Nearly 56 Percent Growth This Festive Season

The report analyzed shopping trends for the festive month of 2019 and 2020. The time period for the analysis is 30 days prior to Diwali with a sample size of over 44 million orders. In this festive season, Tier-II and beyond cities of India contributed over 59 percent of the online consumer demand of India, while traditional metros and Tier-I cities contributed around 41 percent to the overall online retail. (IANS)