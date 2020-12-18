How To Find Out What Jumper Cables To Buy

As described above, the difference between jumper cable gauges is the thickness of the wire. So, if you are looking for cables that can handle a stronger current, then 4 gauge is better than 6 gauge. However, the cost is another key consideration. The higher gauge cables will almost always be less expensive. Plus, 6 gauge is good enough for a lot of vehicles, especially if they are copper. Therefore, picking your jumper cables is a balancing act between cost and capacity.