Few Offbeat Destination Experiences Hosted By Locals

These handpicked walks will take you through the adjoining villages and introduce you to the rural, rustic, and peaceful life beyond the hustle-bustle of cities. You get to interact with the local communities and gain tremendous traditional knowledge on their lifestyle, history, culture besides learning more about the flora and fauna of the surrounding landscape. The walks are of different levels of difficulty, from easy to moderate, and can be tuned to your needs and preference. You will be served with a sumptuous Nepali vegetarian lunch prepared just for you using fresh local produce. Kalimpong coffee or Darjeeling tea will follow before you make your journey back.