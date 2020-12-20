Changing Trends Of Pre-Owned Luxury Car In 2020

"Also, COVID-19 has had a huge impact on changing buying behavior and their views towards used luxury cars. The economical setbacks, professional setbacks, hit on income have added to the slump of the automobile sector, even more for the luxury vehicles. Buyers are more conscious about their expenses and luxury spending, now more than ever. Setting something aside for what's to come is the new mantra. Another perspective is the way of life and viewpoint of an individual looking for a luxury vehicle. Given the current circumstance, purchasing a new luxury vehicle may not be possible. This gap is then fulfilled by the used car market which is seeing a flood of responses because of many reasons — ease of purchasing and cost, to name some," Ahuja writes.