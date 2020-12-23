Longing To See Homeland Still Fresh In Dalai Lama’s mind

"All particles in my mind contain thoughts from Nalanda. And it's Indian 'dal' and 'chapati' that has built this body. I am mentally and physically a son of India," the Dalai Lama is often quoted as saying. In his virtual address to students of IIT-Mumbai last week, the spiritual leader noted, "It's a great honor for me to speak to people who belong to this country because we Tibetans are followers of ancient Indian thought."