Comment: With The Arrival of Baiden The United States Starts a New Chapter Filled With Hope

Similarly, domestic and foreign policy, and national security teams that Biden has put together are among the most experienced and talented. They are ready for the United States to, once again, assume the global leadership it held for more than a century. The country will rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change, rejoin the World Health Organization and a series of other international accords and treaties Trump had exited. It will also rebuild the bridge with its NATO partners. It will once again take an active role internationally, dealing with issues that are important to the future of all the countries of the world.