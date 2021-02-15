Why America’s Leaders Are Divided Over The Environment

Partisanship has increased massively in the last decade or so, but of course, the two parties have always held differing positions on many issues. However, the environment was not always one of these. Indeed, when ecology and natural preservation first became a mainstay of the political agenda, back in the late 1960s, they were very much seen as enjoying cross-party support. The Republicans were responsible for groundbreaking legislation on clean air and water, while President Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency in December 1970.