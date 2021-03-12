Interiors From A Virus-Free And Pollution-Free Vantage

Certainly, in the current phase of the global pandemic, there is a huge difference between working and living spaces. The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in quite clear distinctions between the two in terms of safety. The living space, on the one hand, holds lesser chances of airborne disease transmission as you are secluded from the rest of the world and remain protected within the four walls of your homes. However, fear of indoor air pollution and pathogens has increased more than ever.