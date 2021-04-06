Only 11 Percent Of Citizens Say There Is Effective Social Distancing In Their Area

As indicated by the findings of the survey, only 29 percent and 11 percent of citizens believe that mask-wearing and social distancing compliance are good in their area, district, or city. Even at vaccination centers, though 74 percent of citizens say mask compliance is good, and 44 percent of citizens say social distancing compliance is good. As the vaccination drive is expanding, compliance to these norms is expected to worsen. With many senior citizens approaching vaccination centers for their second dose in the next 2-4 weeks, it is critical that mask and social distancing norms are enforced by those vaccinating and administering the drive or it will not happen.