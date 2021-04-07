Protective Antibodies Can Pass Through Breast Milk After Vaccination

"Our study showed a huge boost in antibodies against the Covid-19 virus in breast milk starting two weeks after the first shot, and this response was sustained for the course of our study, which was almost three months long," said lead author Jeannie Kelly, Assistant Professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, the US. "The antibody levels were still high at the end of our study, so the protection likely extends even longer," Kelly added.