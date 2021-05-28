Govt Laws Must Be Equal For All, Regardless Of Religion

Several debates have erupted around mosques using loudspeakers to play Azaan (Islamic call to prayer) five times a day. The Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Saudi Arabia has issued a new guideline limiting the use of loudspeakers in mosques. Abdul Latif Al-Sheikh, the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs has issued a directive to all mosques mandating that the volume of loudspeakers be limited to less than one-third of the maximum loudness. This guideline was based on Sharia law, which advocates silently summoning the Lord. And, according to the decree, any infractions of the regulation would result in severe fines.