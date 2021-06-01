Gemstones: A New Hotspot For Investment

The growing popularity of gemstones can be witnessed clearly as many celebrities now use gemstone jewelry as style statements. This clearly indicates that gemstones have found their niche in the lifestyle and fashion market. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a Rubies necklace during fashion weeks. Rubies are known for their lovely color and astrological benefits. Similarly, Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing a Coral and a Pearl ring. Her ring has been captured in many movies, clearly indicating that she keeps them even on sets.