How Dating Apps Are Helping with Mental Health?

"The pandemic has put things in perspective for all of us. Covid-19 has been hard on mental health, especially for our young members who are dealing with a new normal across all facets of their lives. The last couple of months have been particularly hard with nearly everyone dealing with heightened levels of grief, stress, anxiety and loss. We recognise that every once in a while, one needs to pause and check-in and hope that with this initiative, our members find comfort in the fact that now support is just a click away on Tinder," says Taru Kapoor, General Manager – Tinder & Match Group, India.