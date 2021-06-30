Research Suggests Life Could Exist In Jupiter’s Clouds, Not Venus

Co-author of the report, an expert on physics and chemical biology of water, Dr. Philip Ball, commented: "The search for extraterrestrial life has sometimes been a bit simplistic in its attitude to water. As our work shows, it's not enough to say that liquid water equates with habitability. We've got to think too about how earth-like organisms actually use it — which shows us that we then have to ask how much of the water is actually available for those biological uses."