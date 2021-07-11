India Cannot Overlook These Geopolitical Indicators

If in President Biden's scheme of things Pakistan's strategic partnership with China is of no consequence for the US in terms of the American global objectives, then the Sino-Pak axis that opened up the prospect of these two hostile neighbors planning some joint acts of aggression on our borders is a threat which India would have to face alone and plan for it. The axis would create difficulties for India in Afghanistan and add to India's concerns in Kashmir. Quraishi dismissed the June 24 meeting of the Prime Minister with the leaders of mainstream parties of Kashmir — the first such interaction since the annulment of Art 370 of the Constitution by the Indian Parliament — as a PR exercise and alleged that the Prime Minister did not give any reply to the demand of the Kashmir leaders for restoration of full statehood to their state. He claimed that the US had appreciated Pakistan for its role in the Afghan peace process. Pakistan has been trying to create a lobby against India's action in Kashmir in the UN and in the Muslim world- Turkey, Malaysia, and Qatar have spoken against India on Kashmir. President of UN General Assembly- Volcan Bozkir- who is from Turkey, told pressmen at Islamabad some time back that Pakistan should take up the case of Kashmir 'more strongly' at the UN. He asked all concerned to refrain from changing the status of the 'disputed territory of Kashmir'.