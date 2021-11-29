Ashtottaram 70) OṀ GURUPARAMPARĀ BHŨMYAI NAMAH:

The word guru is used in a more comprehensive sense as 1) 'one who is praised due to his /her great qualities', 2) 'one who teaches the 'sāstrās-like the Vedas', 3) 'one who dispels the darkness or ignorance'. It invariably refers to a spiritual teacher, an advanced soul, who is an expert not only in the knowledge of the scriptures but also well-established in the idea of Brahman or God. A guru should be a person of pure parentage, of a sinless life and great self-control. Apart from having a deep knowledge of the scriptures, he should be an adept in the various modes of meditation and worship also. He must be the very personification of compassion and love towards his disciples. A disciple is expected to look upon his guru as if he were God himself. However, the Hindu scriptures also warn people against false gurus.