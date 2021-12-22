Reliance Industry tops Wizikey’s News Score 2021 ranking

Wizikey's News Score is world's first standardized metric to measure news visibility for brands and individuals using Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Machine Learning and media intelligence. The News Score takes into account various key criteria like volume of news, headlines presence, the reach of publications, readership and the like. The score ranges from 0 to 100, and is based on monitoring of over 5000 publications. It represents the media presence of a brand in publications that matter.