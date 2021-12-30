Kashmir to boom with a Rs 18,300 crore cash injection

The LG said that the regressive land laws were amended providing relief to many sectors from farming to industries, education, real estate, hospitals and IT. Several progressive policies and procedural reforms had been implemented on the ground. The best Single-Window Clearance System and every possible support of the government would be ensured to facilitate the investors, he added. Recently, we have made changes in the Land Use Policy so that the companies eager to set up industries do not face the problem of land, Sinha said.