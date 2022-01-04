Small finance banks’ AuM seen rising 20% in FY22: ICRA

As per the rating agency's report, even as the growth in portfolio is expected to drive an improvement in revenue, the expected elevated credit costs are likely to keep the profitability subdued in FY22. Besides, ICRA maintained its cautious stance, as the recent surge in Covid-19 infections could play a spoilsport and impact the recovery in growth. Amid the second wave of the pandemic, SFBs witnessed decline in collections as well as quality metrics of the assets.