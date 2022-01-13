India’s share of global merchandise exports at an all-time high​

This could just be a time lag in demand flowing through a value-chain, and preliminary data for Dec-2021 shows a meaningful pick-up in apparel exports. However, there can be another factor as well: India lacks the treaty advantages that Bangladesh and Vietnam possess. Further, the US ban on Xinjiang cotton effective Dec-2021 could help upstream businesses in India going forward, the report said. It is unlikely that China will cede its entire market share in apparel (ready-made garments, or RMG), but trends of the past decade are likely to persist. While nearly all of China's share in cotton apparel was taken by Bangladesh and Cambodia and that in man-made fibers by Vietnam, current industry feedback suggests that volumes are also beginning to shift to India. (IANS/SP)