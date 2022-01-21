Aanand L. Rai: ‘Atrangi Re’ is fiction, doesn’t offer solution to mental illness

The success of 'Atrangi Re' has added another feather to filmmaker Aanand L. Rai's cap, who is known for helming films like 'Raanjhanaa' and the 'Tanu Weds Manu' franchise. 'Atrangi Re', which stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar took the direct-to-digital route and opened to a positive response from audience and critics alike. While it received widespread praise, it also received some amount of flak from a section of the audience for its handling of the issue of mental health. But, the filmmaker takes it all in his stride and believes that praise and disapproval are part and parcel of a storyteller's life.

In a recent conversation with IANS, Rai spoke about his collaboration with maestro A.R. Rahman and southern star Dhanush, the film's resounding success and the criticism that it has received. Talking about how Rahman is not just a collaborator for him but also a nurturer of his belief in his stories, the filmmaker says, "Whenever I try to do something which is little more than me or a huge leap (of faith), I need somebody like A.R. Rahman to give that correct emotion or support just be the pillar of it. And who else can do it better than the legend himself."