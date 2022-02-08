Increasing no. of mosques, madrasas at India-Nepal border raise serious security concerns

Beijing and Kathmandu signed a treaty in 2016 to build a rail link to Nepal under China's Belt and Road Initiatives. A 'Friendship Highway' of 806 km is being constructed to connect Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, with the Nepal border which is about to be completed soon. Citing his experience as Senior Superintendent of Police in eastern Uttar Pradesh districts, Singh said that the Indian security agencies need to keep an eye on the people who frequently visit these mosques and madrasas and the Indian government needs to use diplomatic channels to stop these activities along the India-Nepal border. He also said that the majority of the population in both countries are in favor of having smooth relations as they are historically and culturally associated with each other. (IANS/SP)