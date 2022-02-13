India calls out brands’ hypocritical stand on Kashmir as major MNCs face backlash

The ruckus began on Sunday, when the Pakistani outlets tweeted their support for Kashmir's mainly Muslim population to mark what is celebrated in that country as "Kashmir Solidarity Day." The status of Kashmir has been disputed between India and Pakistan since partition in 1948 and has been the cause of three wars between them. "Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in solidarity as they continue their battle for freedom," said a post by Hyundai Pakistan's Twitter handle @hyundaiPakistanOfficial. The post sparked an immediate furor in India, where social media users began calling for a boycott of Hyundai products. The demands for an apology were quickly picked up by the government and members of parliament. The company's Indian subsidiary was quick to dissociate itself from the tweet, issuing a statement saying that that as matter of policy, Hyundai Motors Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region.