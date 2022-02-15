Finding holiday romances is expected to be on the agenda of Indian travellers this year

Swipe right on new faces and places



People who have grown tired of swiping through the same faces for the past year and a half will use their favourite dating apps while on vacation in 2022, with travel providing an exciting opportunity to find love. According to research, there will be a resurgence of holiday romances, with 77 per cent of Indian travellers hoping for one on their next trip. In fact, the study found that 74 per cent of Indian travellers prefer to stay near a variety of nightlife options so that they can meet new people. While a vacation can serve as a starting point for holiday romance, it doesn't have to end when the two of you part ways at the end of the trip, thanks to video calls becoming more common in our daily lives.