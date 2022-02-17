Voice of Bengali romance, Sandhya Mukherjee passes away at 90

Despite her musical career Mukherjee never left her sense of freedom and self-esteem. During the liberation war of Bangladesh, she joined the mass movement and raised money for thousands of refugees. She created 'Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra', a radio station of that time in Bangladesh with Bangladeshi musician Samar Das through which she recorded and transmitted patriotic songs that inspired thousands of Bangladeshi freedom fighters. After the release of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he sang the song 'Bangabandhu Tumi Phire Ale' in the evening. Her sense of patriotism and self-respect was evident even on her last days when she refused and said – "My country loves me. I left singing in 2003. This is my pursuit. That's what I have done all my life. I didn't look at anything. I never thought of taking Padma Shri in my life. When the people of my love me, be it Padma Shri or anything, I don't need. I don't want anything more than the love of my countrymen". (IANS/SP)