Bombay Shaving Company raised INR 50 Cr from Gulf Islamic Investments

BSC was founded in 2016 as a premium, direct-to-consumer (D2C) shaving regimen brand and has since expanded into various hair removal categories. BSC entered the women's hair removal market in 2020 with their brand 'Bombay Shaving Company-Women,' which now accounts for nearly 25 percent of the total business. It has a diverse product portfolio of over 100 SKUs, including hair removal products for both men and women. Shaving regimens, trimmers, beard products, razors for women, wax strips, hair removal creams, and other personal care products and accessories are all on the list. In the six years since its inception, BSC has served over 3 million customers through various channels. With its finger on the pulse of its customers, the brand is perceived as conscious, sensitive, and responsible.