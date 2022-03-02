Indian medical students go to Ukraine as courses are cheaper and recognized globally

Sandeep Dhamija, director of one of the country's renowned medical coaching institutes, says that compared to the number of seats reserved for medical course in Ukraine, few locals apply. This is the reason why medical seats are easily available to foreign students and Indian students get the benefit. Shirish Mehta, who did his MBBS from Ukraine, says that infrastructure in medical colleges of Ukraine is far better than in India, and also the cost of medical education in Ukraine is not even half of that of private colleges in India. The cost of medical education in government colleges in India, is around Rs 3 lakh per annum for each student. On the other hand, in private medical colleges of India, this cost goes up to Rs 20 lakh and may increase to Rs 30 lakh annually.