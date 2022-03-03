TMC registers massive victory in Municipal elections

The results declared so far show that the Trinamool has not only been able to consolidate its position in South Bengal but has whitewashed BJP in North Bengal too, putting a big question mark on the saffron brigades' so-called stronghold in districts like Cooch Behar, Malda, South and North Dinajpur and Alipurduar. The Trinamool Congress has won in municipalities like Contai – home of Suvendu Adhikari and Kidderpore from where former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had won the assembly election and now Hiran from where BJP has an MLA. The TMC has also made strong inroads in BJP strongman Arjun Singh's backyard by winning the Bhatpara municipality in North 24 Parganas. (IANS/SP)